Anaar ko khoon ki zarurat: White pomegranate goes viral, gets trolled by netizens

The red and juicy Pomegranate is one of the healthiest fruits for the heart. Studies suggest that pomegranate juice protects arteries, improves blood flow and fights cholesterol.

For most of us have seen pomegranate as only red or dark red in colour. So unsurprisingly when many of us came across a picture of a snow-white pomegranate on Twitter, it was just hard to digest.

As the viral picture of the oddly-coloured fruit travelled from one screen to another, netizens came up with hilarious comments on what the had seen.

One Twitter user @bengalikudi, shared the picture with the caption, “ye kaisa anaar hai isko khud khoon ki zarurat hai” which translates to, ‘what kind of a pomegranate is this which itself needs blood’.

This created a hilarious storm of posts on the social media platform. In between were also some informative ones that described the phenomenon.

One user shared a picture of a pomegranate smiling with its white seeds as teeth.

One person pointed out that pomegranate is known for increasing white blood cells and not red blood cells, trolling back a fellow netizen for their comment.

Interesting facts and health benefits about the white pomegranate

White pomegranate variety has pale, pinkish-white skin and very pale white flesh. They are also an ornamental fruit of choice. White Pomegranates are easy to grow in the right climate.

High in fiber, white pomegranates a good source of and potassium, vitamins B5 and C. It is juicy and sweeter than the tart taste of the other variety. This makes it a more preferable choice consuming it regularly for health benefits.