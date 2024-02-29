4 stunning images of the mighty Himalayas captured from space

Space agencies and astronauts have unveiled mesmerizing images of the Himalayas from the International Space Station, offering a unique perspective of the majestic mountain range.

The Himalayas, a perennial source of fascination for people worldwide, have now been unveiled in a whole new light - from the vantage point of space. Numerous awe-inspiring pictures of this iconic Asian mountain range have surfaced, thanks to space agencies and astronauts sharing their unique perspectives.*

1. Sultan Al Neyad's Himalayan Vista from the ISS

The Himalayas from space



Home to the Everest summit, the highest point above sea level on earth, these mountains are one of the iconic landmarks of our planet's rich nature. pic.twitter.com/DiQqz0L95b — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) August 12, 2023

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyad recently treated the world to astonishing views of the Himalayas during his visit to the International Space Station (ISS). Sharing the images on X, he expressed, “The Himalayas from space. Home to the Everest summit, the highest point above sea level on earth, these mountains are one of the iconic landmarks of our planet’s rich nature.”

2. Mark T. Vande Hei's Clear Day in the Himalayas

Somewhere on a clear, bright day in the Himalayas. I can’t get enough views like this. pic.twitter.com/1QNylAIqAF — Mark T. Vande Hei (@Astro_Sabot) June 2, 2021

Astronaut Mark T. Vande Hei amazed followers with a picture of the Himalayas taken during his ISS expedition. Posting on X, he commented, “Somewhere on a clear, bright day in the Himalayas. I can’t get enough views like this.”

3. NASA's Enhanced Image of the Snow-Covered Splendor

NASA, in a poetic description, shared an enhanced, long-exposure image of the snow-covered Himalayan Mountains taken by an ISS crew member. They explained, “The highest mountain range in the world, the Himalayas are the result of 50 million years of collisions between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.” The image also revealed the agricultural beauty of northern India and Pakistan to the south and the arid Tibetan Plateau to the north, with city lights of New Delhi and Lahore visible below.

4. The Himalayas: A Glimpse from the ISS Orbit

A striking image captured from the ISS, 261 miles above Earth, showcased the Himalayas separating the Indian subcontinent from China. NASA described, “The snow-capped mountain range extends from the bottom left to the upper right of the image. The curved edge of the planet arcs on the right-hand side of the frame.”

As a bonus, NASA shared additional mesmerizing images of Earth from the space station.

*These stunning images have prompted diverse reactions from viewers. Instagram users expressed their amazement, with one exclaiming, “Omg, our planet Earth looks incredible in these aerial images!” Another marveled, “That’s so beautiful, I love this universe,” encapsulating the shared sentiment of awe and appreciation for our planet's breathtaking beauty seen from the cosmic perspective.*