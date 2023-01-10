Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

From working as a waiter to owning a multi-crore brand: The inspiring story of ‘Puranpoli Ghar’ founder Bhaskar KR

Bhaskar’s brand ‘Bhaskar’s Puranpoli Ghar’ currently has operations in both Karnataka and Maharastra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

From working as a waiter to owning a multi-crore brand: The inspiring story of ‘Puranpoli Ghar’ founder Bhaskar KR
Bhaskar KR

An entrepreneur named Bhaskar KR appeared on the latest episode of Shark Tank India Season 2 and Bhaskar left everyone awestruck when he narrated his extraordinary journey.

Bhaskar is from Karnataka and is the owner of a multi-crore food business. Bhaskar’s brand ‘Bhaskar’s Puranpoli Ghar’ currently has operations in both Karnataka and Maharastra but he is planning to go pan India soon. During the episode, Bhaskar told his inspiring story to the sharks.

Bhaskar told the sharks that he once used to work as a waiter at a restaurant in Karnataka. According to Bhaskar, he did several small jobs for around eight years before opening a Puranpoli corner on the road. Bhaskar said that initially he used to cook Puranpolis himself. When people started liking his taste, he bought a shop and started selling Puranpolis from there.

Bhaskar launched ‘Puranpoli Ghar’ in Karnataka and now he has established several franchises of his brand in Karnataka and Maharashtra. In Maharashtra, Bhaskar joined hands with Vittal Shetty and Saurabh Choudhary and on Shark Tank India Season 2, he asked Rs 75 lakh for 1 per cent equity from the sharks.

The sharks, however, declined any funding to him saying that his business is already hugely profitable and is not in need of any investment. The sharks appeared impressed by Bhaskar’s journey.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
FIFA World Cup 2022: Check out gorgeous WAGs of World Cup bound players
Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal's wife is no less than a filmy beauty, see PICS
Who is Raashii Khanna? 5 unknown facts about Yodha star who made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe
In Pics | 'Violent blast' kills six, injures several in Turkey’s Istanbul
Virat Kohli vs Cristiano Ronaldo: 6 similarities between two legends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Moscow-Goa flight makes emergency landing in Jamnagar after bomb threat
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.