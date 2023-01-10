From working as a waiter to owning a multi-crore brand: The inspiring story of ‘Puranpoli Ghar’ founder Bhaskar KR

Bhaskar KR

An entrepreneur named Bhaskar KR appeared on the latest episode of Shark Tank India Season 2 and Bhaskar left everyone awestruck when he narrated his extraordinary journey.

Bhaskar is from Karnataka and is the owner of a multi-crore food business. Bhaskar’s brand ‘Bhaskar’s Puranpoli Ghar’ currently has operations in both Karnataka and Maharastra but he is planning to go pan India soon. During the episode, Bhaskar told his inspiring story to the sharks.

Bhaskar told the sharks that he once used to work as a waiter at a restaurant in Karnataka. According to Bhaskar, he did several small jobs for around eight years before opening a Puranpoli corner on the road. Bhaskar said that initially he used to cook Puranpolis himself. When people started liking his taste, he bought a shop and started selling Puranpolis from there.

Bhaskar launched ‘Puranpoli Ghar’ in Karnataka and now he has established several franchises of his brand in Karnataka and Maharashtra. In Maharashtra, Bhaskar joined hands with Vittal Shetty and Saurabh Choudhary and on Shark Tank India Season 2, he asked Rs 75 lakh for 1 per cent equity from the sharks.

The sharks, however, declined any funding to him saying that his business is already hugely profitable and is not in need of any investment. The sharks appeared impressed by Bhaskar’s journey.