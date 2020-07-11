'Will ask my producer to pay makeup people, other guys first': Karan Patel on pay cuts amid COVID-19 pandemic

Headlines

Ecotourism and Mad Honey: Balancing Exploration with Conservation

Meet Divya Dwivedi, IIT professor who is as glamorous as a Bollywood actress, why is she in news these days?

Viral video: Woman in stunning bridal attire lights up internet with sizzling dance to 'Anarkali Disco Chali'

Google integrates Bard AI with Gmail, Maps, Drive and other services

Meet Ruthvik Manyam, a KV student, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM; his package is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ecotourism and Mad Honey: Balancing Exploration with Conservation

Meet Divya Dwivedi, IIT professor who is as glamorous as a Bollywood actress, why is she in news these days?

Viral video: Woman in stunning bridal attire lights up internet with sizzling dance to 'Anarkali Disco Chali'

Fastest bowlers in ODI cricket history

Diabetes Diet: 8 drinks to maintain blood sugar levels

Most popular female IAS officers in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Will Nick Jonas Attend Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Wedding In Udaipur?

India-Canada Tensions: India Expels Top Canadian Diplomat Hours After Trudeau's Move In Massive Row

'Bromance at it's peak': Shah Rukh Khan-Vijay Sethupathi's romantic dance video goes viral, fans say 'finally deal done'

The Vaccine War actress Raima Sen opens up about nepotism, says 'there is no such thing'

'I was slapping myself': Govinda reveals he rejected films worth Rs 100 crore last year, says 'people who think...'

HomeTelevision

Television

'Will ask my producer to pay makeup people, other guys first': Karan Patel on pay cuts amid COVID-19 pandemic

Karan Patel will now be seen as Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 opposite Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2020, 07:14 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Karan Patel who recently joined the star cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Mr Bajaj opened up about shooting in the time of coronavirus pandemic and the pay cut as a result of it. 

BollywoodLife quoted him saying, "Luckily, I have never had any bad experience with any producers, not as I have worked with a lot of producers but Ekta, Balaji I have worked with for the longest time and I can vouch for it that they are possibly the best paymasters in the industry. Don't take my word for it, I have heard similar things with a lot of other people. Apart from them, there are so many good producers like Rajan Shahi Sir, Shashi Sumeet Sir. There are good paymasters but sometimes the payment perhaps takes a little longer time." Karan also recently shared a picture of himself as Mr Bajaj as he started shooting for the show. Karan replaced Karan Singh Grover in the role in the show starring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. 

In his interview, Karan also spoke about these uncertain times and daily wage earners needing financial help and said, "But, right now the producers are also going through a little rough time. As an actor, if we can be a little more understanding towards the producer, I think yeh mamla thoda easily solve hoga. What I would do is, I will ask my producer to pay the makeup people and other guys first and can pay me a little later," he said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Women's Reservation Bill to come into effect after next delimitation exercise; details here

Vicky Kaushal says his 'bubble burst' when he heard narration for The Great Indian Family: 'Since it's Yash Raj Films..'

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rain in several states for next 4 days; check full list here

Delhi-NCR news: 15-year-old jumps in front of metro at Noida City Centre station, hospitalised

‘Mahindra Thar for Mohammed Siraj’: Fans demand SUV for bowler after Asia Cup 2023 win, Anand Mahindra replies…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE