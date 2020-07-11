'Will ask my producer to pay makeup people, other guys first': Karan Patel on pay cuts amid COVID-19 pandemic

Karan Patel will now be seen as Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 opposite Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes.

Karan Patel who recently joined the star cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Mr Bajaj opened up about shooting in the time of coronavirus pandemic and the pay cut as a result of it.

BollywoodLife quoted him saying, "Luckily, I have never had any bad experience with any producers, not as I have worked with a lot of producers but Ekta, Balaji I have worked with for the longest time and I can vouch for it that they are possibly the best paymasters in the industry. Don't take my word for it, I have heard similar things with a lot of other people. Apart from them, there are so many good producers like Rajan Shahi Sir, Shashi Sumeet Sir. There are good paymasters but sometimes the payment perhaps takes a little longer time." Karan also recently shared a picture of himself as Mr Bajaj as he started shooting for the show. Karan replaced Karan Singh Grover in the role in the show starring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes.

In his interview, Karan also spoke about these uncertain times and daily wage earners needing financial help and said, "But, right now the producers are also going through a little rough time. As an actor, if we can be a little more understanding towards the producer, I think yeh mamla thoda easily solve hoga. What I would do is, I will ask my producer to pay the makeup people and other guys first and can pay me a little later," he said.