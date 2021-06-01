Watch: Rupali Ganguly's audition video for 'Anupamaa' goes viral

Headlines

Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha to play Janhvi Kapoor’s younger version in Jr NTR’s Devara? Here’s what we know so far

This is the most wanted car brand in the world and it is not Toyota, Honda, BMW, Audi, or Mahindra

Delhi University notifies dates for exams postponed due to flood-like situation

Kohrra star Suvinder Vicky on stereotypical depiction of Punjab, Sikhs in films: 'Sarson ke khet se aage...' | Exclusive

CUET PG 2023 final answer key to be released soon at cuet.nta.nic.in, know how to check

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wimbledon Men's Final: Set-by-Set how Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic | Wimbledon 2023 | Tennis

Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha to play Janhvi Kapoor’s younger version in Jr NTR’s Devara? Here’s what we know so far

This is the most wanted car brand in the world and it is not Toyota, Honda, BMW, Audi, or Mahindra

10 Symptoms of iodine deficiency

9 times Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol stole our hearts with their beautiful chemistry on-screen

Weight gain: 10 superfoods to build lean muscles

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

YouTuber Devraj Patel, known for "dil se bura lagta hai" meme passes away in road accident

Fire breaks out inside Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, no casualties

Chandrayaan 3 to be launched on July 14, landing on Moon could be on August 24

Kohrra star Suvinder Vicky on stereotypical depiction of Punjab, Sikhs in films: 'Sarson ke khet se aage...' | Exclusive

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

This singer-turned-actor gave highest-grossing Punjabi film ever, and not Diljit, Ammy Virk, Gippy, or Amrinder Gill

HomeTelevision

Television

Watch: Rupali Ganguly's audition video for 'Anupamaa' goes viral

Rupali Ganguly plays a Gujarati homemaker in 'Anupamaa', who makes sacrifices to become an ideal wife, daughter-in-law and mother.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 01, 2021, 02:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Television actress Rupali Ganguly has become a favourite in every household with her role in and as 'Anupamaa' that airs on Star Plus. 

Recently, an unseen video of Rupali Ganguly, which is an audition clip of the star for 'Anupamaa', has been going viral on the internet. Her husband, Ashwin K Verma, confirmed in the comments that it is indeed her audition clip from last year. 

Rupali Ganguly plays a Gujarati homemaker in 'Anupamaa', who makes sacrifices to become an ideal wife, daughter-in-law and mother. However, when she realises that she does not get the same love and respect from her own family members, she sets out to live life on her own terms. 

'Anupamaa' also stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma. The show had premiered on Star Plus last year. 
 

Currently, the team of 'Anupamaa' are shooting for the serial in Gujarat as shoots remain stalled in Maharashtra owing to the Covid-19 situation. 

Rupali Ganguly is also well known for her playing the role of 'Monisha' in ‘Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai’. She actively shares pictures on social media to keep her fans updated.  

Recently, Rupali's husband Ashwin and their son Rudransh had dropped by on the sets of 'Anupamaa' to meet her. Sharing pictures with them, she wrote, "Home is where the heart is..... Since I can’t go home, my two hearts came to meet me. The men i love most. My Baby and his Baapu."

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This school dropout became millionaire at 23, built multi-crore company, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance, Amul are his clients

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar needs to stop being a lost child, take a stand for herself and others | Opinion

Senior BJP leader hints at alliance with JD(S) ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet Rakesh Sharma, India's first astronaut who went to space and made history

Sudha Murty on Narayana Murthy, other entrepreneurs says, 'Difficult to deal with a more successful man, they are not..'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE