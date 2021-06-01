Watch: Rupali Ganguly's audition video for 'Anupamaa' goes viral

Rupali Ganguly plays a Gujarati homemaker in 'Anupamaa', who makes sacrifices to become an ideal wife, daughter-in-law and mother.

Television actress Rupali Ganguly has become a favourite in every household with her role in and as 'Anupamaa' that airs on Star Plus.

Recently, an unseen video of Rupali Ganguly, which is an audition clip of the star for 'Anupamaa', has been going viral on the internet. Her husband, Ashwin K Verma, confirmed in the comments that it is indeed her audition clip from last year.

Rupali Ganguly plays a Gujarati homemaker in 'Anupamaa', who makes sacrifices to become an ideal wife, daughter-in-law and mother. However, when she realises that she does not get the same love and respect from her own family members, she sets out to live life on her own terms.

'Anupamaa' also stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma. The show had premiered on Star Plus last year.



Currently, the team of 'Anupamaa' are shooting for the serial in Gujarat as shoots remain stalled in Maharashtra owing to the Covid-19 situation.

Rupali Ganguly is also well known for her playing the role of 'Monisha' in ‘Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai’. She actively shares pictures on social media to keep her fans updated.

Recently, Rupali's husband Ashwin and their son Rudransh had dropped by on the sets of 'Anupamaa' to meet her. Sharing pictures with them, she wrote, "Home is where the heart is..... Since I can’t go home, my two hearts came to meet me. The men i love most. My Baby and his Baapu."