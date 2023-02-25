Watch: Nia Sharma shows sizzling pole dance moves in stylish short skirt, video goes viral

Nia Sharma performing pole dance

Actress Nia Sharma is without doubt one of the most popular faces of TV industry. Nia Sharma is well-known for her bold fashion sense and hot and sexy dance moves. Nia Sharma enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram and other social media platforms and she never misses an opportunity to surprise her fans with her talent. It would not be wrong to say that Nia Sharma is not only a good actress but a brilliant dancer too.

Nia Sharma keeps on sharing her dance videos on Instagram and most of her dance videos go viral. Now, Nia Sharma has shared a hot and sexy video, in which the pretty actress can be seen showing her killer pole dancing skills.

In the video, Nia Sharma is sporting a hot sports bra and she has paired it with a sexy skirt. In the video, Nia Sharma can be seen performing the pole dance like a well-trained dancer and her superb skills have left her fans completely in awe. The video went viral within no time with many users commenting on the video. Nia Sharma captioned the video, “Always find a tribe that’ll Cheer you on!” The video has received over 25k likes so far.

Watch the viral video here:

Nia Sharma was last seen on TV in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. She has acted in several TV serials too, including Jamai Raja.