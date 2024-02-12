Twitter
Watch: Elvish Yadav slaps man in Jaipur restaurant, defends himself after video goes viral

Elvish Yadav defends himself after his video of slapping a man in Jaipur restaurant goes viral.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

Bigg Boss OTT winner and popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav has grabbed headlines once again for slapping a man in a Jaipur restaurant. The YouTuber's video is going viral on social media. Elvish has now released a statement defending his action. 

On Monday, a video of Elvish Yadav was shared on YouTube by a user, in the video revealed an angry Elvish slapped a man and stormed out. When the man lashed back, Elvish returned to argue. However, he was stopped by his friends and was escorted out of the restaurant. The shocking video was shared on Twitter. Sharing the video, the user wrote, "That person was intentionally abusing Elvish's mother."

While some slammed the YouTuber for his behaviour, others came in his support. One of the comments read, "What a psycho, koi standard hi nahi hai." Another wrote, "Sahi Kiya agar galat bola hai toh." Another user wrote, "Guys he is setting a completely wrong example. Why he abuses then? @ElvishYadav misuing your power is not correct. I hope action will be taken against him."

After the video went viral, Elvish released an audio statement defending his actions. Elvish claimed that he slapped the man because he hurdled abuses at the star. “Bhai, dekho, matter ye hai, naa mujhe shauk hai ladai karne ka, naa mere ko haath uthane ka shauk hai. Main apne kaam se kaam rakhta hoon. Main chalta hoon normal. Aur jo photo khichwane ko kehta hai, hum kichwate hai aaram se photo. Par, jo koi piche se comment pass karta hai, usko nahi bakshte (I am not interested in fighting nor slapping someone. I click photos with whoever asks but if you make a personal remark, I don’t spare them either,” Elvish said in a video.

He further added, "As you can see, there were police and commandos with us. It is not that we’ve done anything wrong. This was personal. He took a personal dig at me, I personally went and slapped him. I don’t have any regrets. Aisa hi hoon main (I am like this only). He hurled abuses and I reacted in my style

