'Wanted to leave life': Rashami Desai opens up about her struggles with depression

Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai has opened about her battle with depression for almost four years and added that it was her work that finally helped her to come out of the dark phase. She added that she never let her struggles come in the way of her work.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rashami said, "I was in a deep depression for almost four years and I wanted to leave life. I did not want to see anybody’s face. You know when you expect something and get something else and life will give you surprises in many ways and when you are not ready to accept the reality, you somehow find it difficult."

Rashami initially rose to fame as Tapasya Thakur in the popular serial Uttaran and said that work played a key role in helping her come out of depression. "Professionally I was always doing good because I was always loyal to my work and I used to feel happy while working. That was the only thing that helped me come out of depression. It gave me more power and a reality check. Personally, whatever I was going through, I never let that affect my work," Rashami said.

Rashami was a finalist in Bigg Boss 13 and finished as the third runner-up, as Sidharth Shukla took home the trophy. Post Bigg Boss 13, Rashami and Sidharth appeared as special guests on reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge starring Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra which failed to find viewership and came to an end due to the coronavirus pandemic.