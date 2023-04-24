Search icon
Viral video: Nia Sharma sets internet on fire in sexy see-through black body suit and low waist jeans, watch

Nia Sharma has a massive fan following on Instagram and most of her videos and photos go viral on social media within no time.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

Nia Sharma sets internet on fire in see-through black body suit

Nia Sharma is one of the most popular TV stars in India these days and it would not be wrong to say that Nia Sharma has achieved super success in her life due to her talent and hard work. Nia Sharma is very active on social media too and she keeps on sharing her hot and sexy videos and photos on Instagram to keep her fans updated about her personal and professional life.

Now, a video of Nia Sharma has gone viral on social media in which the actress can be seen wearing a hot and sexy black bodysuit and low waist jeans. “Another day! Another look.. another post for the feed. Hair Makeup and outfit…… Blame it on meeee,” Nia Sharma captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

On the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen in the music video Daiyya Daiyya. The superhit song is crooned by Neha Kakkar. Nia Sharma had started her acting career with TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. Nia Sharma has participated in several reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT.

 

