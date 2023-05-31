Search icon
Viral video: Nia Sharma's sexy dance in crop top, low-waist pants sets internet on fire, watch

In the viral dance video, TV star Nia Sharma is looking ultra stylish in crop top and low-waist pants.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 31, 2023, 01:53 PM IST

TV star Nia Sharma is one of the most actresses of Indian small screen and Nia Sharma has worked really hard to carve a niche for herself in Indian entertainment space. Nia Sharma is a very talented performer and the best thing about her is that she gives her best in everything she tries.

Nia Sharma is a very good dance too and she keeps on sharing her hot and sexy dance videos on Instagram. Nia Sharma is highly active on social media and she has 7.7 million followers on Instagram.

Nia Sharma recently took to Instagram to share a dance video and the video has now gone viral on social media. “Dressing up all hip hop is 100 times easier than attempting the dance form. Grooving with the pro levels is achievement enough. Thanks a ton Yash for trying so hard with me and in the end it didn’t even matter coz i still sucked,” Nia Sharma captioned the post. In the viral video, Nia Sharma is looking hot in crop top and low-waist pants.

Few days ago, another dance video of Nia Sharma had gone viral on Instagram in which she can be seen showcasing her hot and sexy dance moves to Malaika Arora and Shah Rukh Khan's superhit Chaiyya Chaiyya song from Dil Se.

On the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen in an item song ‘Daiyya Daiyya’ for web series Hunter. Nia Sharma was also seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

