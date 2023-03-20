Viral: Video of Nia Sharma in sexy black bikini on a beach sets internet on fire, watch

Nia Sharma stuns in a bikini

TV star Nia Sharma is well-known for her bold fashion sense and the young actress keeps on sharing videos and photos in hot and sexy bikinis and other dresses.

Nia Sharma has worked really hard to carve a space for herself in Indian entertainment industry and she has become a fashion icon too. Nia Sharma has established herself as an entertainer through her superb acting and skillful dancing skills.

Nia Sharma is highly active on Instagram too and she keeps in touch with her fans through her Instagram account. The huge fan following which Nia Sharma enjoys on Instagram often makes her video and photos viral on the social media platform.

Now, an old video of Nia Sharma has gone viral on Insagram. In the viral video, Nia Sharma can be seen enjoying some quality on a beach wearing a sexy black bikini.

Watch the viral video here:

On the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen on TV in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Nia Sharma started her acting career with TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She has also worked in TV show Jamai Raja with Ravi Dubey. She has participated in several reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT.