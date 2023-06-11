Viral video: Nia Sharma burns the internet in sexy bikini top and low-waist pants, watch

Viral video: Nia Sharma burns the internet in bikini top and low-waist pants, watch

TV star Nia Sharma is a true fashionista and the hot and sexy actress has once raised the heat with her bold fashion sense. Nia Sharma is highly active on Instagram and the actress has a huge fan following on Instagram. Nia Sharma keeps on sharing her hot videos and photos on Instagram and most of her videos and photos go viral on social media.

Nia Sharma has shared a video on Instagram highlighting her bold style in bikini top and low-waist pants. The video has now gone viral and Nia Sharma’s fans are praising the actress for her super glamorous look.

Watch the viral video here:

In the viral video, Nia Sharma can be seen taking selfie and making reels. She is looking ultra glamorous in white bikini top and low-waist ants.

Nia Sharma is not very active on social media these days but she often burns the internet with her sexy photos and videos.

Nia Sharma has worked in several popular TV shows like “Jamai Raja" and “Ishq Mein Marjawan." She has also participated in reality shows like “Khatron Ke Khiladi" and “Bigg Boss OTT." Nia Sharma was last seen in season two of the web series Jamai 2.0 with Ravi Dubey.

Nia Sharma often gets trolled for her bold style and quirky dresses. Nia Sharma once said in an interview that she was first subjected to trolling in 2016-2017. “I had just finished Jamai and I did a show Twisted where I had kissed a girl, woh bawal. But at that time I thought sahi toh hai, it’s ok. Big deal, you are being talked about. But it never stopped, my clothes are till today, the topic of discussion. Even when my song was released, the comments below were the same" she told Bollywood Bubble.