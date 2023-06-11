Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Nia Sharma burns the internet in sexy bikini top and low-waist pants, watch

Nia Sharma has shared a video on Instagram highlighting her bold style in bikini top and low-waist pants and the video has now gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 09:38 AM IST

Viral video: Nia Sharma burns the internet in sexy bikini top and low-waist pants, watch
Viral video: Nia Sharma burns the internet in bikini top and low-waist pants, watch

TV star Nia Sharma is a true fashionista and the hot and sexy actress has once raised the heat with her bold fashion sense. Nia Sharma is highly active on Instagram and the actress has a huge fan following on Instagram. Nia Sharma keeps on sharing her hot videos and photos on Instagram and most of her videos and photos go viral on social media.

Nia Sharma has shared a video on Instagram highlighting her bold style in bikini top and low-waist pants. The video has now gone viral and Nia Sharma’s fans are praising the actress for her super glamorous look.

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

In the viral video, Nia Sharma can be seen taking selfie and making reels. She is looking ultra glamorous in white bikini top and low-waist ants.

Nia Sharma is not very active on social media these days but she often burns the internet with her sexy photos and videos.

Nia Sharma has worked in several popular TV shows like “Jamai Raja" and “Ishq Mein Marjawan." She has also participated in reality shows like “Khatron Ke Khiladi" and “Bigg Boss OTT." Nia Sharma was last seen in season two of the web series Jamai 2.0 with Ravi Dubey.

Nia Sharma often gets trolled for her bold style and quirky dresses. Nia Sharma once said in an interview that she was first subjected to trolling in 2016-2017. “I had just finished Jamai and I did a show Twisted where I had kissed a girl, woh bawal. But at that time I thought sahi toh hai, it’s ok. Big deal, you are being talked about. But it never stopped, my clothes are till today, the topic of discussion. Even when my song was released, the comments below were the same" she told Bollywood Bubble.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WTC Final 2023: Man proposes to girlfriend during India vs Australia match, video goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.