Viral! Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu, Shilpa Shetty groove to Alia Bhatt’s song Dholida

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu recently appeared on the sets of India’s Got Talent which is being judged by Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Kirron Kher, and Manoj Muntashir. It seems that Miss Universe had a great time as Harnaaz was seen grooving to Bollywood songs there.

The official page of Sony TV has uploaded a video in which Harnaaz Sandhu can be seen grooving to Alia Bhatt’s songs Dholida from her latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Sharing the video, thepage wrote, “Indian Television ke kisi show mein pehli baar aayi Harnaaz Sandhu ne kiya, India’s Got Talent ke manch par judge Shilpa Shetty ke saath dhamakedaar dance! Dekhiye unhe India’s Got Talent Season 9 mein, aaj raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par.”

One of the social media users commented, "Harnaaz is so gorgeous, she don't know the steps but still she is so beautiful she is a goddess." The second one mentioned, "Will be She a Bollywood star? Harnaaz looks a like Sri Devi mam."

Hailing from Punjab, Harnaaz made the entire nation proud when she was crowned Miss Universe in December 2021. The beauty queen, who has already worked in two Punjabi films, hopes to enter the Hindi film industry soon. In an interview with DNA, Harnaaz had shared that she looks up to actress and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra. She said, "Priyanka Chopra has been one of my favourite inspirational actors. The way she has created her own brand, the way she has left everything out and she is always focused. She has been working so hard and her attitude has always remained the same. So, that really makes me feel that if she can go places with her hard work, so even I must work hard and inspire other girls because she has inspired me. And now, it is my time to inspire others too."