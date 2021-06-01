'Mind if I heat up the temperatures?: 'Uttaran' actress Tina Dutta poses topless, but there's a TWIST

TV star Tina Dutta is setting the internet on fire with her latest pictures. On Tuesday, the 'Uttaran' star, who essayed the role of Ichcha and Meethi in the popular show and shot to fame thereafter, left fans in awe of her beauty as she went topless for a photoshoot.

Oozing oomph and truckloads of confidence, Tina sported a high-waist, multi-coloured bikini bottom and turned her back towards the camera while striking a pose. Wet hair with beach waves, dewy makeup with the highlighter doing all the talking rounded off Tina Dutta's overall look for the shoot.

While sharing a series of photos posing topless for the shoot, Tina wrote alongside it, "Mind if I heat up the temperatures? I thought the new month deserves a change!"

While Tina can be seen topless in the photos, there's a twist which she revealed in her post-script note in the caption.

She added, "P.S. This is a picture that was edited but I think if you are comfortable in your skin, its all ok....Remember do what makes you comfortable without worrying about what others think!"

Take a look at the picture here:

As soon as Tina shared the images, fans and her colleagues from the industry took to the comments section and praised the TV star for her flawless beauty.

"Woahhhhh international tin tin," wrote Pavitra Punia in the comments section. She followed it up with heart-eyed emojis, kiss emoji and a reddish-orange face with furrowed eyebrows, tongue stuck out to express 'overheated from high temperatures'.

Several fans too praised Tina's beauty. "Damn sexy," wrote one. " Gorgeous," wrote another. Others dropped heart and fire emojis.

On the work front, Tina Dutta has worked in shows like 'Daayan', 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7', 'Koi Aane Ko Hai' to name a few.