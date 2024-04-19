Undekhi Season 3 trailer: Wounded Papaji aka Harsh Chhaya is hunted by his past, tries to reclaim power; fans react

Papa Ji is back! Sony LIV unveils the trailer of their highly anticipated thriller - Undekhi 3. Harsh Chaya is back as Papaji, who's wounded but ferocious like never before. The third season delves deeper into the realm of darkness and deception. The first glimpse of the third season gives a sneak peek into the thrilling ride of emotions loaded with spine-chilling bloodshed.

As the Atwal family unleashes chaos, grappling with family politics and confronting their concealed past becomes a massive challenge. Thrilling encounters, a battle for ultimate supremacy, and long-buried mysteries resurfacing to haunt them, this season promises to showcase an electrifying fight for power amidst a relentless force of revenge.

As soon as the trailer was dropped, fans of the series welcomed the third season with positive responses. An internet user wrote, "Gaint series veere." Another internet user wrote, "One of the best series ever." A netizen wrote, "Waaah What a trailer! Can’t wait." Another netizen wrote, "Wow very excited."

Harsh Chhaya, who portrays Papa Ji, said, "Returning to 'Undekhi' for its third season isn't just about witnessing Papaji and the Atwal family reclaiming power; it's about delving deeper into the characters that have captivated fans for so long. Season 3 has added a new layer of excitement, so get ready to uncover hidden depths you never knew existed. The characters go through a rollercoaster of emotions as they navigate in a world where morality is blurred and loyalties are ever-shifting. The show will challenge your perceptions, unravel mysteries, and undoubtedly leave a lasting, shocking impact."

Produced by Applause Entertainment, in association with Banijay Asia, and directed by Ashish R Shukla, Undekhi 3 features Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma, Ankur Rathee, Anchal Singh, Ayn Zoya, Varun Badola and Shivangi Singh in lead roles. Undekhi Season 3 will steam on Sony Liv from May 10.