TV actress Dolly Sohi hospitalised after facing breathing issues amid cervical cancer battle

Popular television actress, Dolly Sohi, hospitalised after facing breathing issues.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

Popular television actress Dolly Sohi, who is best known for her roles in daily soaps like Bhabhi, Kalash, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and Khoob Ladi Mardaani Jhansi Ki Rani, was recently diagnosed with cervical cancer and now the actress has been admitted to the hospital after she complained of breathing issues. 

According to IANS, the actress was admitted to the hospital in Mumbai after she complained of issues while breathing. A statement by her team to IANS read, "A statement shared by her team to IANS read: "She complained about facing breathing issues after which today she was admitted to the hospital. But she is recovering and hopefully, she will be back home soon. Her mother is with her."

The actress recently took a break from her show Jhanak chose to quit the show due to her health. As she faced weakness post her chemotherapy sessions and found it difficult to work. She has been currently focusing on her treatment.

Recently, after Poonam Pandey faked her death in the name of awareness about cervical cancer, Dolly Sohi reacted to her death hoax and told Etimes, "I am highly emotional right now. I can cry anytime because of people like Poonam Pandey, who makes a big joke about cervical cancer. This is not a way of doing publicity or the campaign or the promotion or the awareness. People who are already fighting and going through this pain, going through this treatment, it is very difficult for them to digest that 'oh sh*t she was just 32 and she passed away'. Believe me, when I read this news yesterday I was shaken up. She was all fine and I was in disbelief that a girl doing so fine, how can she di I was scared and my inner
strength had shaken up." 

After Dolly Sohi quit, Poorva Gokhale replaced her in Jhanak as Srishti Mukherjee. The TV show also stars Kajal Pisal, Chandani Sharma, Dolly Sohi, Rishi Kaushik, Saurabh Agarwal and others and is currently airing on StarPlus. 

