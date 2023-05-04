Tunisha Sharma's mother reacts to Sheezan Khan being approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: 'Committing crimes is...'

Credit: Tunisha Sharma/Instagram

On Wednesday, late TV actor Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma reacted to Sheezan Khan getting approached for Rohit Shetty's reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13.

Vanita Sharma in a statement said, "I have heard that Sheezan has been offered reality shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi. What message are these channels wanting to impart to society by giving a chance to someone undertrial for a serious offense under section 306 of IPC and against whom the police have submitted a charge sheet of 524 pages?"

"Ki koi bhi crime karke aap celebrity ban jate ho aur aapke liye reality shows ka window directly open ho jata hai? (By committing any crime, you become a celebrity and the window of reality shows opens directly for you.) We watch these reality shows with our families. Our children and aspiring actors will feel that committing crimes is the easiest way to get through these reality shows. Log TV par apne favourite actors ko dekhkar unko apna idol bana lete hain aur unke jaise banne ki koshish karte hain( People see their favourite actors on TV and make them their idols and try to be like them), " she said.

She continued, "I request TV channels and makers not to glorify anyone who has not proven innocent. Rahi baat court trial mein lagne wale samay ki to mujhe meri beti ka intezar ab zindagi bhar karna hai (As for the time taken in the court trial, I have to wait for my daughter for the rest of my life). Sheezan was arrested in December last year and was under judicial custody and was released on bail from Thane Central Jail earlier on March 5.

The Vasai Court had ordered Sheezan's bail with Rs 1 Lakh surety bond and had asked the actor to submit his passport as well. Waliv Police had filed a 524-page chargesheet in the Vasai court accusing Sheezan in the 21-year-old actress' suicide case.

Moreover, Sheezan`s family had earlier claimed that he had been falsely implicated in the case by the late actor`s mother and further claimed that Tunisha was like a "family" to them. Sources on Monday revealed the actor has filed an application in Maharashtra`s Vasai court seeking a direction to the police to return his passport which was earlier seized during the investigation of the ongoing case. Sheezan was reportedly dating his `Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul` co-star Tunisha, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set, a fortnight after the duo broke up ending their months-long relationship.

Within hours of the actress` death, Sheezan was arrested on the charges of Abetment to Suicide. Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma levelled heinous allegations against Sheezan after the actress` death stating that he used to beat Tunisha and forced her to adopt Islamic practices. Although, Sheezan`s sister and fellow co-star Falaq Naaz, accused Tunisha`s mother of "neglecting" her and the actress` depression was due to her childhood trauma."

Tunisha's mother accepted that she has been neglecting her daughter and didn't take care of her. Tunisha's depression was due to her childhood trauma," Falaq Naaz had said. (ANI)Talking about the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, the action-based reality show hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty is returning back with its 13th season. Shiv Thakare, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Nyrraa M Banerji, Soundous Moufakir, Arjit Taneja, and Archana Gautam Singh are the confirmed contestants of the show.

Meanwhile, the shooting for the new season will begin in the month of May and the show will start in July. Actor Rohit Bose Roy is another name that has been confirmed and would be seen doing some exciting stunts on the show.`Khatron Ke Khiladi` will be airing on Colors.

