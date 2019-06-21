'The Voice India' fame Piyush Ambhore's single pulled off YouTube due to 'objectionable content'

Talented singer, Piyush Ambhore who had made his presence felt in the singing reality show The Voice India had dished out a single- A rock ballad titled 'Tujhe Jaana Hain toh Jaa' on Zee Music, produced by Suraj Palwade, directed by Preet Singh Bhullar. But in 48 hours the song was flagged by Youtube India and the song was pulled off.

Speaking on the incident, Piyush said, "It's not the first time that a video has a snorting sequence. A recent example is Kabir Singh. Udta Punjab [2016] and Dev.D [2009] have also depicted similar stuff. This is my first single and it is disheartening to get such a treatment."

The music video has been given a clean chit by the Central Board of Film Certification for airing on television. The edited version of the song is now re uploaded on Zee Music's youtube channel.

Watch it right here:

Suraj Palwade, Producer of the Music video said, "It really was disappointing for us when things took a bad turn. But we are back now on the platform and we feel grateful for the video has already crossed 1 million views."