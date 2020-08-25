'The Powerpuff Girls': Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup to be seen in live-action series

A live-action version of the Cartoon Network series 'The Powerpuff Girls' is in development.

A classic live-action version of the Cartoon Network series The Powerpuff Girls is in development at The CW. According to Variety, the updated version of the series features the titular superheroes now in their twenties who resent losing their childhood to fighting crime.

Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody will be the writers and executive producers of the show. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden will executive produce the live-action version via Berlanti Productions.

The show will be produced by Warner Bros. Craig McCracken created the original Powerpuff Girls. The show revolved around an elementary school-aged team of superheroes - Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup - who were created by Professor Ultonium accidentally.

In the animated series, Blossom's voice was given by Cathy Cavadini, Bubbles by Tara Strong and Buttercup by E. G. Daily. Tom Kane had voiced for the character Professor Utonium, who is the father and the creator of the Powerpuff Girls.

As per Variety, the show ran for six seasons and 78 episodes between 1998 and 2005 following which The Powerpuff Girls Movie was released in 2002. A rebooted animated series began airing on Cartoon Network in 2016.

The Powerpuff Girls also appeared in What a Cartoon! Shorts which released initially in the 90s for about two years.

The characters have always been a favourite of the 90s kids and many addressed themselves as either Blossom, Bubbles or Buttercup. They were considered as OG superheroes for the children over the years.