'The Kapil Sharma Show' to feature Archana Puran Singh’s husband Parmeet Sethi, other family members of cast as guests

A picture from an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show has been going viral on the internet featuring the families of the cast of the show Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, and Krushna Abhishek.

Kapil Sharma, the host of the show, had recently spoken about further shoots of TKSS and had said, "Films are not releasing theatrically right now, so actors won’t come often. But, we have done an episode with Archanaji’s (judge Puran Singh) husband, Parmeet Sethi, Kiku’s (Sharda) wife Priyanka, and Krushna’s (Abhishek) wife, Kashmira. It was a homely feeling."

Talking about his wife Ginny Charath, Kapil added, "In fact, I’ve heard that parents get even busier when the child starts walking. But sometime in the future, we’d like to do an episode with Ginny too." Sonu Sood was the first guest on the show when it returned after a four-month-long break amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After Sonu, musical duo Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant graced The Kapil Sharma Show. The ace music directors shot for the episode on the occasion of Eid and shared a glimpse of the same on the social media pages. Salim posted a selfie posing with Sulaiman and Kapil. He captioned it stating, "Celebrated Eid today with my brother @kapilsharma & @sulaiman.merchant! Always a pleasure to be on @kapilsharmashow #tkss."

He also shared a photo with Sulaiman just before entering the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. He wrote, "Eid Mubarak everyone! We are celebrating Eid today on the sets of @thekapilsharma_show_ #tkss."