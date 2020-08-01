'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs with Sonu Sood, leaving fans proud and nearly teary-eyed

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs with Sonu Sood

'The Kapil Sharma Show' has been trending on Twitter because of the two names on the show - Kapil Sharma and Sonu Sood. Fans have been proud and nearly teary-eyed with Sonu's presence in the show. They cannot stop praising him for his work during COVID-19.

"Watching the real hero @SonuSood on #TheKapilSharmaShow. I think this episode will make me cry @KapilSharmaK9," wrote a fan. "Just watching #TheKapilSharmaShow I am sure Indian government can actually learn from u on how to actively work towards the people who are in actual need, really no words @SonuSood bhai the way u are helping people day & night, we all a blessed to have someone like u in our lives," penned another fan.

See the reactions here:

Kapil Sharma :- The ULTIMATE source of my HAPPINESS

And now Finally Kapil Ke New Episodes are coming to make us laugh again @SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9 #TheKapilSharmaShow pic.twitter.com/1ESgWrfdAQ — Jitu (@JituuK9) August 1, 2020

Dear @SonuSood and @KapilSharmaK9 My kids are not even ready to move from here and take their dinner .How should they.. even we cant afford to miss this show. Two of our favorites in one show.Its the bestest episode ever of #TheKapilSharmaShow pic.twitter.com/p184mHCwiR — sarita garabadu (@saritasweety) August 1, 2020

Well, weekends are never going to be boring now!



The King Of Comedy Is Back With A Bang



Finally Kapil Ke New Episodes@KapilSharmaK9 #TheKapilSharmaShow#TKSS #KapilSharma pic.twitter.com/oka0Gqg2Ak — K9_Wala_Mukesh) August 1, 2020

Watching #TheKapilSharmaShow only for @SonuSood bhai...

Love you bhai and keep up the good work...

Will love to help in any possible way...#SonuSood — Nishant Modi (@nimothenishant) August 1, 2020

Watching the real hero @SonuSood on #TheKapilSharmaShow. I think this episode will make me cry @KapilSharmaK9 August 1, 2020

Just watching #TheKapilSharmaShow I am sure Indian government can actually learn from u on how to actively work towards the people who are in actual need, really no words @SonuSood bhai the way u are helping people day & night, we all a blessed to have someone like u in our lives pic.twitter.com/OddLCQQQpp — Nilesh Bhatt (@NeileshBhatt) August 1, 2020

I really stood and clapped for you @SonuSood

Matlb dil se !



Indeed the best start of the show! #TheKapilSharmaShow #SonuSoodRealHero — GEETIKA(@Geetikatuli) August 1, 2020

Kapil Sharma is among one of the most loved comedians in India. His journey to 'The Kapil Sharma Show' has also been an inspiring one. Meanwhile, Sonu Sood has been a messiah for many during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Sonu Sood provided transport to migrant labourers from Mumbai to UP, Bihar etc. The actor has gone many steps ahead and provided financial and materialistic help to many others too.

He recently gifted a farmer a tractor after the farmer couldn't afford an ox. Sonu also helped Dashrath Manjhi's family after they were struggling to meet financial ends. The family had taken a loan after Manjhi's granddaughter met with an accident.