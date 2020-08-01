Search icon
'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs with Sonu Sood, leaving fans proud and nearly teary-eyed

The Kapil Sharma Show has come back post lockdown, with Sonu Sood as the first guest and fans cannot keep calm

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 01, 2020, 10:51 PM IST

'The Kapil Sharma Show' has been trending on Twitter because of the two names on the show - Kapil Sharma and Sonu Sood. Fans have been proud and nearly teary-eyed with Sonu's presence in the show. They cannot stop praising him for his work during COVID-19.

"Watching the real hero @SonuSood on #TheKapilSharmaShow. I think this episode will make me cry @KapilSharmaK9," wrote a fan. "Just watching #TheKapilSharmaShow I am sure Indian government can actually learn from u on how to actively work towards the people who are in actual need, really no words @SonuSood bhai the way u are helping people day & night, we all a blessed to have someone like u in our lives," penned another fan.

See the reactions here:

Kapil Sharma is among one of the most loved comedians in India. His journey to 'The Kapil Sharma Show' has also been an inspiring one. Meanwhile, Sonu Sood has been a messiah for many during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Sonu Sood provided transport to migrant labourers from Mumbai to UP, Bihar etc. The actor has gone many steps ahead and provided financial and materialistic help to many others too.

He recently gifted a farmer a tractor after the farmer couldn't afford an ox. Sonu also helped Dashrath Manjhi's family after they were struggling to meet financial ends. The family had taken a loan after Manjhi's granddaughter met with an accident.

