The Crown Season 6 trailer: Princess Diana's struggles and tragic fate teased, fans predict awards for Elizabeth Debicki

Finally! The trailer of the highly-anticipated, acclaimed series, The Crown, is here, and it has left the fans of Elizabeth Debicki fascinated.

The popular, Golden Globe Award-winning series The Crown is coming up with the sixth, and final season. The final season is divided into two parts, and Part One of Season Six depicts Princess Diana's struggle in the British Royal Family. The trailer of Part One has left the fans awestruck.

In The Crown S6, Elizabeth Debicki returns as Princess Diana, who is shown in what would be the final months of her life, struggling with her global fame and being hounded by paparazzi. The trailer also gives a glimpse of her relationship with Dodi Fayed. On Thursday night (IST), Netflix shared the trailer on their social media, with the description, "Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign." For the unversed, Princess Diana and Fayed died during a high-speed car chase in Paris in 1997.

Here's the trailer

As soon as the trailer was dropped, several netizens predicted awards for Elizabeth Debicki for her performance as Princess Diana. An internet user wrote, "Elizabeth Debicki truly deserves all the appreciation for playing Diana! Emma Corrin slayed as the younger Diana too and now she's carrying the torch." Another internet user wrote, "Elizabeth Debicki is the most perfect actress to play Princess Diana in the 1990s. Diana would've been so proud to see what Debicki had accomplished with her role. I'm scared to see how they're gonna handle her final year, it's going to be so heartbreaking."

A netizen wrote, "'m so grateful that this series will open the upcoming generation's eyes to the reality of a woman who wanted nothing but love and acceptance. Every second of this trailer sent a chill down my spine. I was bawling my eyes out at the end. Princess Diana will forever be in our hearts. Her voice will never go out of existence. She was a woman of grace, dignity, and kindness. Kudos to the brilliant cast. Claire Foy, Vanessa Kirby, Imelda Staunton, Elisabeth Debicki, Helena Carter, Olivia Coleman and Emma Corrin Nailed It! One of my all-time favourite shows. Can't wait for this masterpiece!."

Part One of The Crown Season Six will premiere on November 16, and Part Two will premiere on December 14, only on Netflix.