'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Rakesh Bedi joins the show, reveals 'was narrated this role 12 years ago'

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi is all set to play a pivotal role in the hit show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor confirmed the news and also revealed that he was offered the same role for about 12 years ago. The airing of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah resumed a few weeks back as the shot kickstarted after partial unlocked was announced. Rakesh started shooting for the show on August 14, as per reports in BollywoodLife.

Confirming the same, he stated to a portal, "Yes, I have started shooting for the show and yesterday (August 14) was my first day on the sets. It’s is very interesting. So, I was narrated this role 12 years ago when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began. I am playing the role of Taarak Mehta aka Shailesh Lodha’s boss, the character is part of the actual story also in the book."

Bedi added, "It is a very important role. But things did not materialise as the story did not go in that direction and it was more about Jethalal. This time when the shooting started once again started I was called. The show will see a change and my character will be introduced. My character was always part of the show, but it was never introduced or explored."

Rakesh has been a part of several other TV shows namely Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan, Khidki, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, Sumit Sambhal Lega, F.I.R., Yes Boss, Shrimaan Shrimati, Zabaan Sambhalke, Yeh Duniya Ghazab Ki, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi to name a few.