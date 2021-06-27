'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame Nidhi Bhanushali looks stunning in blue dress, rocks gorgeous dreads in VIRAL pic

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu has been setting the internet on viral with her latest photos. After sizzling in hot pants and a beach video, Nidhi has now shared an absolutely stunning photo of hers.

In the viral photo, Nidhi can be seen sitting and posing while wearing a blue coloured deep neck dress. Beaming in her right profile, the actor looks gorgeous in a red lipstick. To pair the look, she parted her hair on one side of her face and donned funky jewellery on her forehead. While sharing the photo she captioned the post, “Go on, burn a while.”

Fans went gaga after seen Nidhi’s latest photo and dropped heart, lovestruck and fire emojis in the comment section. “Annnnnndddddd….. gorgeous,” wrote one user commented, “Too cute... Awwwww”. Referring to her ‘TMKOC’ character Sonu, one user wrote, “Beautiful looking dear sonu.”

This is not the first time Nidhi’s photo or video went viral on social media. Earlier too, several of her videos have taken the internet by storm, especially the one in which she was seen flaunting her curves in a bikini while taking a swim in a pond in the middle of a jungle.

Nidhi Bhanushali enjoys a massive fan following thanks to her portrayal of ‘Sonali Bhide’ aka Sonu in hit sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ but even after quitting the show, she has a strong social media base and takes the internet by storm with every picture she posts.

Currently she has been living a hippie lifestyle, going on hikes, camping and staying at ordinary locations while discovering new places and interacting with new people.

Sonu who started her acting career as a child artist, quit ‘TMKOC’ in 2019 to pursue higher studies. Since then the role is being played by actor Palak Sidhwani. Prior to Nidhi, Sonu’s character was essayed by Jheel Mehta.

Not just Nidhi but fans show affection to other stars from the show such as Munmun Dutta, Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani who has left the show.