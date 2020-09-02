'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Jennifer Mistry bids emotional adieu to Gurucharan Singh, Neha Mehta

One of the most popular and loved television shows Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma has seen a cast overhaul with new actors Sunayana Fozdar and Balvinder Singh Suri being introduced as new Sodhi and Anjali Mehta.

The roles were earlier essayed by Gurucharan Singh and Neha Mehta in the long-running television sitom. The two, quit the show a couple of months ago.

In an emotional farewell note shared on Instagram, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays Sodhi's wife Roshan, bid adieu to the two actors to Gurucharan Singh and Neha Mehta who she shared an incredible camaraderie with and had a shared a long-standing work association. Jennifer also welcomed the two new actors into the Tarak Mehta family with 'open heart' and 'without any judgments'.

Jennifer in her note on Instagram said that one mustn't speculate and respect their decision to quit the show.

Jennifer wrote, The only thing constant in life is CHANGE...Whether change is pleasant or not, we have to accept it...Lots of fans continuously messaging me about Gurucharan Singh(Sodhi) and Neha Mehta(Anjali)...After seeing today 's episode most of you must be aware that they are not working in Tmkoc anymore...Whatever be the reason, let us respect their decisions... They will stay in everyone's hearts till eternity... My good wishes with both of them...Now, can we welcome the new additions in Tmkoc family @Ballusuri (Balvinder Singh Suri-Sodhi) and @Sunayanaf (Sunaina Fozdar-Anjali) with open hearts and without any judgments...Welcome Ballu ji and Sunayana #jennifermistrybansiwal #sabtv #tmkoc #roshan #roshanbhabhi #roshansodhi #jemiba #jmb #taarakmehtakaooltahchashmah #actor #jennifermistry #Bollywood #hollywood #ballusuri #sodhi #sunayanaf #anjali."

Earlier, Sunayana Fozdar and Balvinder Singh Suri had shared their excitement on joining the show.

Fozdar stated, "It is an honour to be part of a TV serial that is loved so much not only in India but also globally. I am thankful to Neela Film Productions, especially Asit Ji for having faith in me to play the role of Anjalee Mehta. The character of Taarak Mehta’s wife is integral to the show as is every other character. It was a challenge to fit into the character which has been so successful and popular for over 12 years, but the team has been extremely supportive. I will strive to maintain the character’s essence, as much a loving wife as she is conscious about health and dishing out healthy diets for Taarak."

While Balvinder shared, "Sodhi’s character in the show is jovial, bursting with life, loves his wife and son dearly, and is the kind of friend who his neighbours can rely on for anything. But most importantly, the character is that of a Sardar ji, a Punjabi and I being one will definitely help me ease into the character seamlessly. At the same time, I also wish to thank the creative team for their support in helping me smoothly transition into the nuances of character, the style, and the traits. I am grateful to Asit Bhai for giving me this wonderful opportunity to be part of an iconic show."

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma recently completed 12 years sine it first premiered on television.