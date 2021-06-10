Streaming date of Mindy Kaling's 'Never Have I Ever Season 2' starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan announced

Earlier this year, the makers of 'Never Have I Ever' announced the second season of the show will be streaming later this year. Now, the makers have finally announced the streaming date of the Netflix original show created by Mindy Kaling. 'Never Have I Ever Season 2' returns on July 15, 2021. The show stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in the leading role and the trailer will be dropped on June 18, 2021.

While sharing the streaming date announcement, the official Instagram page of 'Never Have I Ever' shared a short video with a caption stating, "Same crew. New girl. Still virgins. S2 trailer in one week!"

Talking about the premise of the show, the makers described it as "In Season 2 of the coming-of-age comedy 'Never Have I Ever', Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships."

'Never Have I Ever' is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer. The Universal Television project is also executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner."

Along with Maitryeyi, the show also stars Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani and Megan Suri in the lead roles.

Earlier during an interaction with The Hindu, when Mindy was asked what will happen if her 'The Office' character Kelly and Devi come face to face, she had said, "I think that Devi would have no patience for Kelly! Devi is just so whip-smart and tough in a way that Kelly is not. Devi would also roll her eyes so hard at how frivolous and girly Kelly was, that she would just not be into her at all. And Kelly would just think Devi was such a brat!"