Sonu Nigam urges makers of 'Indian Idol 12' to end Amit Kumar controversy, Kumar Sanu, Abhijeet Bhattacharya back him

After several singers opined about the ongoing 'Indian Idol 12' and Amit Kumar controversy, the OG judge of the reality show Sonu Nigam has broken his silence. In a video shared on his Instagram page, the ace singer requested everyone to not create a controversy anymore. He also urged people to respect Amit Kumar who is a senior personality and also the son of legendary singer Kishore Kumar.

In the video, Sonu is heard saying, "Woh bahot bade aadmi hain. Pehle baat toh woh Ustad Kishore Kumar ke bete hain. Phir he is a man who has seen the industry much more than us. Humse bahot zyada duniya dekh chuke hain woh. Industry mein kis kis ke saath kaam kar chuke hai aur kab se kaam kar rahe hain. Bahot seedhe aadmi hai, bahot shareef aadmi hai. Kuch bolte nahi hai. He has been quiet and maintained a dignified silence uska aap log undue advantage le rahe hain. (He is quite a big personality. He is the son of Ustad Kishore Kumar. He has seen the world much more than us. He has worked with the biggies in the industry. He is simple, innocent and doesn't like to speak much. But his silence is being taken advantage of).

Nigam also said, "You should end this controversy. Indian Idol makers are not at fault for asking someone to encourage the contestants and Amit Kumar is not wrong in saying that he praised the contestants. He did not say anything bad about the contestants. Both makers and Amit Kumar are not at fault. Those who are constantly giving weightage to the issue like Manoj Muntashir or Aditya (Narayan) are at fault... I don't want anybody to say anything against Amit Ji. Humse bahot bade artist hain."

Singers Kumar Sanu and Abhijeet Bhattacharya also backed Sonu's opinion and left comments on his video. Abhijeet wrote, "Well said Sonu... I’m coming for the 1st time on @indian.idol2021 this week .. found Super talented singers there, no idea what Amit Ji commented, but let me reveal that I learned a lot watching his performances, he is one of the greatest showman.. love and respect for Amit Dada."

While Sanu commented, "Very well said Sonu! I also said the same in an interview yesterday. I respect Amit da so much and no one can sing like Kishore Da. Bachche kya bade nahi ga pate unki tarah. He’s a huge inspiration to everyone. Amit da is a great singer and deserves only respect!"

Kumar Sanu recently visited the sets of 'Indian Idol 12' along with Roop Kumar Rathod and Anuradha Paudwal.