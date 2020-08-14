Sidharth Shukla's sweet gesture wins hearts, corrects fan who got Pratyusha Banerjee's birth anniversary wrong

Pratyusha Banerjee died by suicide on April 1, 2016, and had left everyone in the TV industry shell shocked after she took the drastic step.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla who had been friends with the actress, having starred in Balika Vadhu together, had been very close to her. Recently, a fan of Pratyusha wished her on her birth anniversary, however, she wished her on the wrong date.

Sidharth, as soon as he read the fan's tweet, sweetly corrected her. The fan's tweet read, "Everythg is chnged with tym But real frnship n real bond nvr chnge lyk #Shiv&Anandi #BalikaVadhu Version in #DilKoKaraarAya Wish u a vry hppy birthday Lt. #PratyushaBanerjee Be hppy where ever u live From #SidHearts And #SidharthShukla Side @SidShukla_1 @TeamSidharthFC."

Sidharth Shukla in turn corrected her saying, "Thank you Sapna but her birthday was yesterday 10 aug."

Check out the tweets here.

After watching Sidharth's twitter exchange with the fan, many applauded Sidharth for remembering the late actor's birthday. Touched by the Bigg Boss 13 winner's actions, a fan wrote, "Here, often we don't even remember b'days of our family member. & U still do for ur late friend. This is so sweet n touching. This little things make me adore you, respect you, stand for you, support you, fight for you, love you a lil bit more every day..."

During his stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Sidharth had got quite emotional and teary-eyed remembering his co-star and had opened up about losing Pratyusha.