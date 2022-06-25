Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak dating The Archies actor Vedang Raina?

Palak Tiwari Vedang Raina

Television actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is already quite popular among the media, and her link-ups rumours frequently grab headlines. Earlier it was rumoured that she and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan are seeing each other. Now, it is reported that Palak isn't dating him, but she's close to The Archies actor Vedang Raina.

As per the report of Pinkvilla, the two actors get along really well, and they have successfully kept their feelings hidden from the limelight. The source further added that the artists share sam talent agency and they have been seeing each other for two years. He further added, "Their growing intimacy and PDA at private parties is creating a lot of buzz in the B-Town but somehow, they have managed to keep their relationship under wraps." The source further asserted that Palak's mom, Shweta is not having any objection to Jr Tiwari's choice. In fact, she likes Raina, and she's impressed with Palak's choice.

Here's Palak's latest reel

Earlier in January, Star kids Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan were spotted at the same restaurant, in Bandra, in Mumbai. After their video went viral, fans are assuming that they might be dating. Palak Tiwari was spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan while coming out from a restaurant on a Friday night. They went back in the same car, the video has been uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. In the clip, she can be seen hiding her face because of which people started trolling her.

On the work front, Palak will be seen in the horror flick Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. It is also reported that Palak has bagged a crucial role in Salman Khan's Kabhie Eid Kabhi Diwali. As per the report in the Times of India, Palak has been handpicked by Khan himself, and she will be paired opposite Jassie Gill.