Shweta Tiwari responds to Abhinav Kohli’s accusations she abandoned her son to make money

Television actress Shweta Tiwari often makes headlines, be it for her hit shows, her glamorous looks or her spousal feuds. Shweta has recently been the talk of the town after a very public spat with her estranged husband, Abhinav Kohli who accused her of abandoning their son to participate in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.

Shweta is currently shooting for the stunt based reality show in South Africa’s cape town. Durig a recent Instagram live, Abhinav had said that the actor has gone out to make money when the pandemic has hit the country and kids are at a major risk of getting the infection in the third wave of the coronavirus.

Shweta has now responded to the allegations and said that her kids are her priority and she knows what’s best for them. She also stated that she is aware of her responsibilities and is working hard to provide for her kids.

In an interview with ETimes, the actor said, “Ups and downs are a part of life. But if you keep your goals, priorities and responsibilities aside and run after those problems or those creating those problems, then you will feel lost in life. My priority is my kids. I will focus on them and keep working because only that’s going to help me in the long run. I don’t owe any justification or clarification to anyone because I know what’s good for my children. No one knows it better than me. I know how to keep my kids physically and mentally healthy, give them a better life and take care of them. I am fully dedicated to my kids and my work, which is why I keep working and forging ahead. If people want to forget their responsibilities and problems and make me the centre of their lives, they are most welcome.”

The actor added that she is constantly in touch with her children - Palak Tiwari and Reyansh - and sleeps with her video call on so that her kids and she can see each other when they wake up.

“At night, we sleep with our video calling app switched on so that we can see each other every time we wake up. We talk at every opportunity. I talk to my daughter before every stunt and after it to tell her how I have fared. My son wants me to get him a hippopotamus, which he calls ‘hippomonatus’ from South Africa to India for him. So, if in an episode I get to meet a hippopotamus, I am going to take him home, because my son wants it (laughs!),” the ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actress said.

On why she is a part of ‘KKK 11', she said, “I decided to participate in it because of the element of adventure. Also, my daughter told me that if I didn’t take it up now, it would be too late for me to participate in this show in the future.”