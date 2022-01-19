Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman of 'CID' BREAKS silence on show's comeback

Popular television and film actor Shivaji Satam is most famously known for portraying the iconic character of ACP Pradyuman in the iconic police procedural show 'CID' that ran for more than 21 years on national television. In October 2018, the cult show aired its last episode bidding goodbye to its loyal audience who had waited with bated breath for each of its 1,547 episodes.

Now, in a recent interview, Shivaji Satam has hinted that the show might return in a new format. Talking to Hindustan Times, the actor said, "Producers are talking to revive C.I.D. in a different kind of format. Yes, talks are on, but there is nothing concrete. It’s still in the air.” When asked if he is ready to play ACP Pradyuman again, he said, "Tomorrow (if) C.I.D. starts again, I’ll be right in the front to do the project. I’m not tired of playing the character, but tired of being home.” The actor also shared that he is being mostly offered cop roles and he is not willing to repeat himself again and again.

In the same interview, Shivaji Satam revealed that he has not been getting many work offers, adding that there are no substantial roles for actors of his age. "I won’t say that I am getting many offers. There are one or two offers that are not interesting as well. But we can’t do anything. It’s my bad luck that no powerful characters are being written. It’s a loss on both sides. As an actor, I miss out on good work and the audience misses out on good actors", the actor added while talking to the same media publication.

The extremely popular show 'CID' also starred popular characters such as senior Inspectors Abhijeet and Daya, portrayed by Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty respectively. Dinesh Phadnis as Inspector Fredricks aka Freddy and Narendra Gupta as forensic expert Dr. Salunkhe added the humour in the cop drama.