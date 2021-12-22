Sara Ali Khan on 'WORST' criticism she faced during 'Love Aaj Kal'

After making an impressive debut with 'Kedarnath,' followed by smash-hit 'Simmba,' Sara Ali Khan had become a sensation. However, in these three years, she has seen a fair share of ups and downs, as her last release 'Love Aaj Kal' didn't meet with a positive reception, and it tanked at the box office miserably.

Now, Sara is all geared to get her glory back with Anand L Rai's directorial 'Atrangi Re,' with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. In the upcoming romantic drama, Sara is playing the sparkling, charming Rinku who gets into an emotional tussle between choosing Dhanush and Akshay. Her character and the song Chaka Chak has already grabbed attention, and she's constantly sharing unique reels on her social media.

Talking about 'Love Aaj Kal,' Sara did receive some harsh reviews for her performance of Zoe and critics panned her acting chops. However, among all of the criticism, the actress felt 'offensive' with one of the reviewers. Sara graced 'Koffee Shots With Karan,' with her co-star Dhanush, and during the rapid-fire round Sara opened up about the comment. In the episode, the host asked Sara to point out the 'worst criticism' she has faced in her career. Sara instantly replied by saying, “I think Mr Kamaal R Khan said that I have been exposed after Love Aaj Kal. That was pretty rude,” Sara was about to add more from his review, but then the actress chucked it.

Watch the 'Koffee Shots With Karan'

The self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan (KRK) is known for bashing films and making irrelevant claims about actors and films. This year after the release of 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai,' Salman Khan slammed the critic with a defamation case for making baseless affirmations about money laundering and claiming corrupt practices in the actor's non-profit organisation Being Human. The whole fiasco of Salman and KRK was witnessed by netizens, and in June, the Mumbai civil court restricted KRK and ordered him not to post any defamatory content related to the actor.