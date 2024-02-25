Rubina Dilaik shares if she plans to quit television after twin daughters’ birth: ‘My YouTube channel is…'

Rubina Dilaik recently embraced motherhood as she welcomed her twin daughters. The actress, however, has not been seen in any of the television shows. The actress recently addressed the question if she is planning to quit TV.

Rubina Dilaik recently graced Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu’s YouTube vlog and was questioned about whether she intends to continue working in television now that she is a mother to two lovely daughters. The actress replied, “Mere liye television mera bread butter or mera aur mera kya bolte hai mere career ka subhe ka nashtha hai. Mere career ki shuraat hai. Main to television kabhi chhod hi nahi sakti hun. (For me, television is my bread and butter, and what do they say my career’s breakfast. It’s the beginning of my career. I can never leave television).”

She further added, “Mere liye sab barabar hai. Mere liye madhyam zaroori hai. Aur wo koi bhi madhyam ho sakta hai. Madhyam YouTube bhi ho sakta hai, podcast bhi ho sakta hai. Jaha main jaungi apna acha krungi (For me everything is equal. For me the platform is important and that can be any platform. It can be YouTube or this podcast. I’ll give my best wherever I go).”

Rubina further talked about her YouTube Channel and said that she wants her daughters to witness her journey on her YouTube channel in the future. The actress said, “Mera YouTube jab pehli bar YouTube aya na, maine tab sign in kiya hua hai. Tum mera YouTube channel dekhoge na utna purana YouTube channel hai. My YouTube channel is my way of putting my memories in a video diary, as simple as that. In the future, when my daughters will inquire about my inspiration, my travels, and my friends, I'll just tell them, 'Go to my YouTube channel and you will find everything'.”

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik welcomed twin daughters in November 2023. After their daughters had completed one month, the couple shared a family photo. They named their daughters Jeeva and Edha.

