Twitter
Headlines

'New fraud in...': Deepak Chahar accuses food delivery giant Zomato of...

Who is Radhika Merchant, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's 'choti bahu', soon-to-be bride of Anant Ambani?

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in second attempt during CS studies, her AIR was...

Rubina Dilaik shares if she plans to quit television after twin daughters’ birth: ‘My YouTube channel is…'

Viral video: Woman's impressive bicycle packing skills stuns internet, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is Radhika Merchant, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's 'choti bahu', soon-to-be bride of Anant Ambani?

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in second attempt during CS studies, her AIR was...

Rubina Dilaik shares if she plans to quit television after twin daughters’ birth: ‘My YouTube channel is…'

10 cholesterol friendly drinks to boost heart health

8 yoga asanas to increase body flexibility

Meet woman who will represent India in Miss World 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Manipur High Court Modifies Controversial Order On Meiteis That Sparked Ethnic Violence

Farmers Protest: Tear Gas Fired, Stones Pelted During Farmers' Protest In Haryana's Kheri Chopta

India's New Defence Booster In Deserts And Mountains, DRDO Reveals Big Mounted Guns | Indian Army

Rubina Dilaik shares if she plans to quit television after twin daughters’ birth: ‘My YouTube channel is…'

National Award-winning director Kumar Shahani passes away at 83

Meet superstar's sister, RJ, who earned money by dancing in weddings at 3, became writer at 13, is now famous…

HomeTelevision

Television

Rubina Dilaik shares if she plans to quit television after twin daughters’ birth: ‘My YouTube channel is…'

Rubina Dilaik reveals if she plans to quit the television industry, and talks about the value of her YouTube channel.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Feb 25, 2024, 03:07 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Rubina Dilaik reveals if she plans to quit TV
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rubina Dilaik recently embraced motherhood as she welcomed her twin daughters. The actress, however, has not been seen in any of the television shows. The actress recently addressed the question if she is planning to quit TV. 

Rubina Dilaik recently graced Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu’s YouTube vlog and was questioned about whether she intends to continue working in television now that she is a mother to two lovely daughters. The actress replied, “Mere liye television mera bread butter or mera aur mera kya bolte hai mere career ka subhe ka nashtha hai. Mere career ki shuraat hai. Main to television kabhi chhod hi nahi sakti hun. (For me, television is my bread and butter, and what do they say my career’s breakfast. It’s the beginning of my career. I can never leave television).” 

She further added, “Mere liye sab barabar hai. Mere liye madhyam zaroori hai. Aur wo koi bhi madhyam ho sakta hai. Madhyam YouTube bhi ho sakta hai, podcast bhi ho sakta hai. Jaha main jaungi apna acha krungi (For me everything is equal. For me the platform is important and that can be any platform. It can be YouTube or this podcast. I’ll give my best wherever I go).” 

Rubina further talked about her YouTube Channel and said that she wants her daughters to witness her journey on her YouTube channel in the future. The actress said, “Mera YouTube jab pehli bar YouTube aya na, maine tab sign in kiya hua hai. Tum mera YouTube channel dekhoge na utna purana YouTube channel hai. My YouTube channel is my way of putting my memories in a video diary, as simple as that. In the future, when my daughters will inquire about my inspiration, my travels, and my friends, I'll just tell them, 'Go to my YouTube channel and you will find everything'.” 

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik welcomed twin daughters in November 2023. After their daughters had completed one month, the couple shared a family photo. They named their daughters Jeeva and Edha.

Read 'Bigg Boss 14': Former beauty queen Rubina Dilaik's then and now photos go viral

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

RRTS: NCRTC plans to connect Greater Noida, Greater Noida West with...

Rakul Preet Singh cooks suji ka halwa in her pehli rasoi, shares 'chauka chardhana' moment

This Indian King was first to launch surgical strike 1000 years ago, he was ruler of...

RCBW vs UPW WPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz

PM Modi to inaugurate Sudarshan Setu today: Know all about India's longest cable-stayed bridge

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Malaikottai Vaaliban, Poacher, The Indrani Mukerjea Story, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE