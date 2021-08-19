Rochelle Rao confirms her return to 'The Kapil Sharma Show', has THIS to say

Rochelle Rao is all set to return to television with the new season of the popular comedy talk show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' which premieres this weekend.

Rochelle who has been Ms India International has carved a niche for herself across genres and mediums. She is known for sports anchoring, modelling as well as her comic timing and acting through her last stint in 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

While Rochelle wasn't seen in the most recent season of Kapil's show, she's being brought back on popular demand as her character was loved by the audience.

When we reached out to Rochelle she confirmed and said, "Yes I am returning to comedy which is a space I love. Making people laugh isn't easy but I love it and the show feels like I'm returning back to the family. I also feel that getting a chance to put a smile onto people's faces during these unsure times is something I am definitely looking forward to because eventually happy moments and a good laugh is what we all need right now!"

For the unversed, 'The Kapil Sharma Show' which went off ai in February this year, is all set to return with two star-studded specials with the casts of 'Bhuj' and 'Bell Bottom' on August 21 and 22, respectively.

The special guests on the revived show will be the 'Bell Bottom' actors Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and producer Jackky Bhagnani. 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' will be represented by Ajay Devgn, Nora Fatehi, Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk, and Sharad Kelkar. They will all be seen with their celebrity host, engaging in banter and also getting their leg pulled.

Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti make a comeback on the show. Comedians Sudesh Lehri and Gaurav Gera have also been roped in and will be seen playing quirky characters.