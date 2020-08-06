Renowned TV actor Sameer Sharma dies by suicide

Veteran actor Sameer Sharma is no more. He was found hanging in his house on Wednesday night. Sharma, who was residing in Mumbai, died at the age of 44. He was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling of his home in Neha CHS building, situated at Ahinsa Marg in Malad west.

The watchman of the building saw Sameer's body first, confirmed the Police. It was then that the society members got to know what had happened. Mumbai Police has suspected that his death is a case of suicide, which they believe, took place two days ago.

"A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent for autopsy," senior inspector George Fernandez, Malad police station said during a media statement.

The police did not recover any suicide note from the spot. They also said that Sameer had rented the apartment in February this year.

Sameer Sharma has been part of some renowned TV serials like 'Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi', 'Left Right Left', 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', 'Four' and 'Ssshhhh....Koi Hai'. He was also seen in Sidharth Malhotra's movies 'Hasee Toh Phasee' and 'Ittefaq'. Sharma is last remembered for his role in 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke'.