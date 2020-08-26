Reem Shaikh issues clarification after reports of her quitting 'Tujhse Hai Raabta'

Tujhse Hai Raabta also stars Sehban Azim in the lead role opposite Reem Shaikh.

After several reports claimed a few days back that Tujhse Hai Raabta lead actress Reem Shaikh has decided to quit the show due to personal reasons, Reem has no issued a clarification about the same.

In a statement, Reem said that she has decided to continue doing the show. Her statement read, "Further to a lot of speculation around my leaving Tujhse Hai Raabta, I would like to clear the air and reassure my fans that I intend to continue doing the show. The character of Kalyani is extremely close to my heart and there's a gripping narrative still waiting to unfold in the show's upcoming plot."

Speaking about the media reports, she continued, "Yes, I recently had a discussion with the show's makers about certain creative aspects but we have been able to iron out any differences and arrive at a fruitful consensus. I am very happy with the way my character is currently shaping up and can't wait for my fans' reactions to the new twists they're about to see."

She further added, "Keeping in mind the sentiments of my fans who don’t want me to quit #TujhseHaiRaabta I have decided to respect their wishes and continue with the show. This is the least that I can do for them. Feeling blessed to be loved so much. Thank you all."

For the uninformed, Tujhse Hai Raabta also stars Sehban Azim in the lead role opposite Reem. The actor plays and is popular for playing the role of Kalyani and surely her fans will be much excited as they will continue to watch her on-screen.