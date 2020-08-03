Raksha Bandhan 2020: Shehnaaz Gill celebrates Rakhi by reciting fun poem for her brothers

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill uniquely celebrated Rakshabandhan as she wrote a poem addressed to her brothers. Shehnaaz recited the poem herself and addressed them to her brothers, pictures of whom she shared previously.

Watch the video here.

Sharing a picture of her brothers, Shehnaaz wrote, "ou my brothers are the pillars of my strength & my shield, I know I can always count on you no matter what, even if the entire world walks out on me one day... I know that you will never leave me, I have immense trust in you my brothers, if I'm sad or happy or in any mood, I know that you are always there to cheer me up & embrace me with joy. @badeshashehbaz @rajbircheemaa Navraj sandhu, navroop sandhu, sabi cheema , Arshdeep cheema , Ajaydeep cheema. mere saare veer meri jaan hai waheguru mehar kare."

Recently, as a treat to their fans Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz who are fondly known as SidNaaz, hosted their first Instagram live session. In the video, Sidharth and Shehnaaz told the people watching live that if they both are together what is the need of the fans to fight?

Earlier during an interaction with IANS, Sidharth had praised Shehnaaz and said she will always be a part of his life. He had said, "I would always like to be part of Shenaaz's life. Keeping in touch with her would be difficult. Whenever possible, of course, I will be in touch with her. She is a friend of mine and she will always be one."