Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: Sangeet photos from 'Dishul ki Shaadi' go VIRAL

Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's first look as bride and groom were also out. The couple was brimming with joy as they happily posed for the cameras.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 17, 2021, 11:37 PM IST

Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: Sangeet photos from 'Dishul ki Shaadi' go VIRAL
Rahul Vaidya

After marrying on July 16, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar organised a sangeet party for their family and friends.

 Photos from the wedding ceremonies have been published on social media.

As the couple wraps up the wedding ceremonies, pictures from their sangeet have gone Viral.

Disha could be seen in a blue coloured blingy outfit whereas Rahul donned a classy black suit.

Take a look at the photos here-

218725603-818304759058825-4931942842056198665-n

218365976-876214109660364-8326666032958833494-n

Newlyweds Disha and Rahul look like a vision in these pictures.

218179056-1112201589190279-6619485856048267841-n

218927013-341391214309122-346443745357911773-n

Disha Parmar looks like a queen as she poses for the lens.

218166133-1669825689889589-6239171527345197791-n

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar  have turned heads in their outfits.

218881117-979839212792139-297026529202345365-n

Rahul Vaidya looks classy in the black suit paired with black formal footwear.

218334266-2226428304161258-6508733529386154773-n

Disha Parmar smiles wide as she poses for the camera.

218228904-2711215375843145-4720908986718556550-n

218055963-104223858547998-1018779864221294369-n

(All photo credits: Israni photography and films)

For the unversed, Rahul proposed to Disha while still in the 'Bigg Boss' house, after realising his feelings for her during his time on the show. Disha said yes and appeared on the show in February to celebrate Valentine's Day with him.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
Auto Expo 2023: New MG Hector SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 14.72 lakh
Oscar nominations 2023: From AR Rahman to Satyajit Ray, list of Indians who have won Academy Award
Valentine's Day: 5 most romantic cities in India to celebrate love
Tata Motors reveals much-awaited Tata Sierra EV concept at Auto Expo 2023, draws inspiration from original SUV
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 612 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.