Puja Banerjee-Kunal Verma soon to tie the knot after 3 years of engagement

Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev actor Puja Banerjee who got engaged to Kunal Verma in 2017, has finally announced her wedding with beau. The couple has been dating for more than nine years now and is all set to enter marital bliss soon. Puja announced on her Instagram page by sharing a romantic photo with Kunal.

She captioned the post stating, "Big news on this women's day I want to share this with all of you... @kunalrverma you complete me. I have been a daughter a sister, a friend, a girlfriend and now finally going to be a wife. It's time to be together forever. So we are finally getting married. Need all of your best wishes."

Check it out below:

Many celebrities from the television industry flooded Puja's post with congratulatory messages.

Back in 2018, when Puja was asked about her wedding plans, she had told The Times of India, "Right now, I am occupied with work and both of us are concentrating on our careers. We got engaged a year ago and will not get married before 2019."

While Kunal spoke about being engaged to Puja by stating, "Finally, I am engaged. I am feeling irritated seeing my ring finger as I am not used to wearing solitaire. It is hurting my hand, have already got two-three scratches. I asked Puja to get its edge to smoothen because I am not used to it. I even asked her if I can take this thing out but she was like no no...then I asked my mom, she told me to wear it in front of Puja and then remove it (laughs). This is the only difference I see, otherwise, everything is the same. We are still the same but it is just that the relationship becomes a bit deeper. I am liking it, it's been just a day."