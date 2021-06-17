Headlines

Television

Producer Vikram Malhotra reveals Akshay Kumar's OTT debut 'The End' to go on floors soon

Akshay Kumar's debut web series 'The End' was supposed to release in 2021 but got delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 17, 2021, 09:48 AM IST

Actor Akshay Kumar had announced his digital debut 'The End' earlier in 2019. The web series was supposed to release in 2021 but got delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The series is a mix of action, thrill and drama and is supposed to release on Amazon Prime Video.

Vikram Malhotra, founder and CEO, Abundantia Entertainment, has now shared that the series is expected to go on floors by the end of this year or early 2022. During a special event of the film 'Sherni', which is backed by Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment, the producer said his team is currently working on several series with Amazon, including Akshay Kumar's 'The End'.

While launching 'The End', Akshay had said that it was his son who pushed him towards the OTT platform. “Honestly, I have been inspired by my son. He told me that I have to get into the digital space. It’s amazing to learn from the youngsters,” the actor shared.

Akshay revealed that the series will be entertaining and a lot of fun and will have him perform a lot action. “I have always believed in bringing innovation to my work and throughout my career, have tried to tell unique stories, work with break-through talent and be part of disruptive and high-quality story-telling. I am working very closely with Vikram and his team as they create this compelling and highly intriguing story. I can’t wait to start rolling for this action-adventure series that will be an Amazon Original for global audiences. The digital world excited me and I am delighted to make my streaming debut with this show. On this medium, I want to create something extraordinary and connect with the youth,” he said.

