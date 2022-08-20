Headlines

Zeeshan Ayyub on his romantic scenes with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Haddi: 'How many people get such a chance' | Exclusive

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s Points Table: Updated standings after India thrash Pakistan by 228 runs

Meet Kairan Qazi, went to college at 9, became engineer at 14, now works for world’s richest man as a…

Kareena Kapoor reveals how she would talk about same-sex marriage to Taimur, Jeh: Watch

Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, other Fukrey 3 cast to organise 'F3 Summit' after G20 Summit's success, know details here

R Balki shares experience of directing Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan in new commercial, calls them 'legendary kids'

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s Points Table: Updated standings after India thrash Pakistan by 228 runs

Fastest batsmen to reach 10,000 ODI runs

Oral health: Benefits of clove oil for tooth pain relief

Top 10 Indian batters with most ODI runs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

G20 Summit: PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold first strategic meet, discuss defence, energy, healthcare

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

From Delhi declaration to AU inclusion: Key takeaways trom the roaring success of India's G20 Summit

Television

Television

Pooja Entertainment's Cuttputlli features Akshay Kumar out on a mission to stop murders

Akshay Kumar plays Arjan Sethi, a dutiful sub-inspector who took an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 05:17 PM IST

Cuttputlli trailer: A small-town cop is in pursuit of the person behind serial killings plaguing a quaint town; will he be able to catch the criminal before he strikes again?  Superstar Akshay Kumar joins forces with Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh to take audiences on a journey to unearth a series of wrongdoings in Pooja Entertainment's venture.

The film is a gripping and sublime adaptation of a real-life case of Anatoly Yemelianovich Slivko, a known serial killer from the Soviet Union.

The trailer of the movie was launched in an extremely intriguing and unique manner in Mumbai through a special Cuttputlli act by Akshay Kumar. Cuttputlli will be released exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on 2nd September and will be available to all platform subscribers. For fans in the U.S, Cuttputlli will stream exclusively on Hulu.

Akshay Kumar plays Arjan Sethi, a dutiful sub-inspector who took an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe. However, fate has other plans as the killer strikes from the shadows of terror, leaving behind no trace of evidence, except a body. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Cuttputli unmasks the killer and decodes the mystery by using Arjan’s skills to understand the psyche of the murderer.

Watch the trailer

Akshay Kumar said, “Set once upon a time in Kasauli amidst the backdrop of nature’s beauty, the film unveils incidents of ugly killings. It’s filled with enthralling twists and turns. I play an underdog investigation officer, Arjan Sethi who is on a trail to catch the psychopath killer whose motives are unpredictable and unclear. Here, revenge is an illusion and the last act of the movie is unthinkable and will take you by total surprise - and that’s what makes it unique!! Get ready for the KILL, multiple CHILLS and even more THRILLS! Director Ranjit has done a brilliant job of narrating this thriller in a unique style …CUT some time from your busy schedule and watch CUTPUTLLI on Disney + Hotstar.”

Director Ranjit M Tewari said, “Being given an opportunity to collaborate with Akshay sir for the second time was extremely humbling & exciting. I was attracted to “Cuttputlli” because the work of our police forces always intrigued me. I wanted our audiences to visually experience the mental acumen and perseverance along with the physical handwork that goes into solving a case. The experience of shooting through the second lockdown was made much easier by Vaashu ji, Jackky, Deepshikha and the entire team that lent me their unwavering support and trust. Every team member has worked relentlessly to get into the skin of their characters..”

