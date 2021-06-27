Photos: Nikki Tamboli sizzles in sexy black dress from 'Shanti' music video

Actress Nikki Tamboli has been stealing headlines since she entered 'Bigg Boss' and started shooting for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.

Being active on Instagram, she often updates her fans about her work and life updates.

Nikki recently took to Instagram and posted photos in a beautiful black sequin dress from ‘Shanti’ music video which the fans loved. She captioned the post, ‘Tere Bina mere zindagi me shanti nahi’ which is a line from the song with Milind Gaba.

Taking to the comment section, her ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ co-star Arjun Bijlani commented with a heart.

For the unversed, Nikki lost her brother to COVID-19 two days before she had to fly to Cape Town for the shoot of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’. Netizens trolled Nikki for enjoying too soon post the tragic demise of her brother.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Nikki opened about how she felt about the criticism that came her way for doing her job. She said, "People took it the wrong way. I was already dealing with so much mentally. They said such horrible things about me going to Cape Town leaving my family behind."

Tamboli further said, "But people will always have something to say no matter what you do. Why should I care about that? They’re going to judge you and pass comments anyway. I was doing my job, apne commitment se peechhe nahi hati main. The thought of quitting never came to my mind. I was being a true professional, I don’t care what people have to say."

On the work front, Nikki has some movies and music videos piled up. She recently was a part of Milind Gaba’s ‘Shanti’ and Tony Kakkar’s ‘Number Likh’ which currently is trending no.1 on Youtube.