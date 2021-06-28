Pearl V Puri finally breaks silence after accused in minor rape case, says 'firm believer in Satyamev Jayate'

After getting granted bail on the child rape case, Pearl V Puri has made his comeback on social media pages. He took to his Instagram page and shared a note thanking his well-wishers for fighting for him. Pearl wrote about the gruelling two weeks and called it a nightmare. He also penned that he trusts in the Law, judiciary of my country and God up there.

Pearl stated, "Life has its own way of testing people! I lost my Nani ma a few months back, then on her 17th day, I lost my dad, post that my mother got diagnosed with cancer and then this ghastly accusation. The last couple of weeks were gruelling for me like a nightmare. I was, overnight, made to feel like a criminal. All of this in the midst of my mother's cancer treatment, shattered my sense of security, making me feel helpless."

Puri added, "I am still numb... but I felt it's time to reach out to my friends, fans and well-wishers who've showered me with their love, support and concern. Thank you for keeping faith in me and I am a firm believer in 'Satyamev Jayate'. I trust in the Law, judiciary of my country and God up there. Please keep your duas coming!"

He captioned his post stating, "I feel blessed to have each one of y’all thank you for being my biggest strength #teampvp."

Several celebs commented on Pearl's post and assured their support to him.

Pearl was granted bail on June 15, 2021.