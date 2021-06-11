Pearl V Puri denied bail in minor rape case, victim's father says matter has 'nothing to do with marital discord'

TV actor Pearl V Puri was on June 4 arrested by the Waliv Police for allegedly raping a minor in 2019. A case against the actor has been registered under the POCSO Act and he was sent to 14-days judicial custody. Pearl’s lawyer had applied for a bail on June 7 and the hearing was postponed to today (June 11). In latest development, the actor was denied bail today.

DCP Sanjay Patil (Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar), said, "He did not get bail today. The court hearing for the bail plea has been postponed to Tuesday, June 15." The actor is in judicial custody till June 15 at the Thane jail.

After his arrest, Pearl got support from a host of celebrities including Ekta Kapoor, Divya Khosla Kumar, Nia Sharma among others. The case has a taken plenty of twists and turns ever since it got highlighted in the media as Kapoor and even Divya claim that Pearl is being framed by minor’s father, who is in a custody battle with the girl’s mother, Ekta Sharma.

The minor’s father, however, has denied these allegations. Through his lawyer, the minor’s father in an official statement to SpotboyE said that what happened with his daughter has nothing to do with his marital discord.

After Ekta Sharma finally broke her silence and spoke on the case, one of her family members Aarti Puri took to her Instagram page and wrote about how Ekta was in a toxic marriage for nearly a decade and has gone through so much. Aarti went on to write shocking revelations. She supported Ekta and also Pearl.

Divya Khosla Kumar also took to her Instagram page and issued a statement slamming Ekta Sharma's husband while Ekta Kapoor has said he has voice notes from Sharma wherein she says that Pearl V Puri is innocent.