'Patiala Babes' actor Anirudh Dave discharged from hospital after 55-day battle with COVID-19, expresses gratitude

TV star Anirudh Dave who had been battling the novel coronavirus was on Friday (June 25) discharged after 55 days from the Bhopal hospital where he was admitted after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in April.

Now, since the actor has recovered from COVID-19 and looks perfectly fine from his recent photos, he was discharged but not without an emotional farewell that filled the 'Patiala Babes' star's heart with gratitude.

The actor broke down in tears as he got an emotional farewell from the medical workers after staying in the hospital for 55 days. taking to his Twitter handle, Anirudh, alongside a photo with the hospital staff wrote how thankful and emotional he was. He wrote, "Such emotional moment after 55 days iam discharged from chirayu hospital.. feeling loved. sabka shukriya..oxygen nahin.. ab khudki saans le raha hoon. zindagi aa raha hoon main... #gratitude (sic)."

Such emotional moment after 55 days iam discharged from chirayu hospital.. feeling loved. sabka shukriya..oxygen nahin.. ab khudki saans le raha hoon. zindagi aa raha hoon main... #gratitude pic.twitter.com/FfVyzZ8C76 — ANIRUDH DAVE (@aniruddh_dave) June 25, 2021

Recently, the hospital authorities had shared a YouTube video where they showed Anirudh's last day in the hospital. In the video, we see a teary-eyed Dave talking about the medical services and how they took care of him for 55 days.

The 34-year-old actor is known for his work in TV shows like 'Raajkumar Aaryyan', 'Lockdown Ki Love Story' and 'Patiala Babes'.