Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma's 'Ring' will take you back into 'Bigg Boss 13' house with 'masla', 'Abra ka dabra'

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's song 'Ring', which was revealed some time back, is sure to transport you into the world of 'Bigg Boss 13' and their chemistry inside the house. From Mahira's 'masla' to Paras' 'Abra ka dabra', the song covers almost every memory of PaHira from inside the house.

'Ring' begins with Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's heated argument, which was a common sight inside the house. Mahira would get frustrated any time somebody linked her to Paras inside the house. The song begins with her 'masla kya hai?' and Paras saying 'chal chal chal chal.'

Singer Raman Goyal has given the duo the reference of Tom and Jerry in the Punjabi track. Paras is seen apologizing to Mahira, like he did inside the house - by giving her hugs. He is heard saying, 'Abra Ka Dabra, baby main hoon jaadugar'. For the uninformed, Paras made a hookline in the house which went by - 'Abra Ka Dabra Main Hoon Paras Chhabra'. He further adds, 'Tere masle mujhe aane lage yaad' while popping his eyes wide open.'

Soon there is also a reference about how Paras would abort every task in the house, which Mahira would be over-zealous about it.

In the video, Mahira is also seen getting Paras into trouble. Meanwhile, Paras gives her the 'ring', which the track is named after.

Watch the video here:

Directed by Sumit Sharma, 'Ring' music has been given by Aakash and Meme Machine. Ammy Manak has given the lyrics of the song, which is trending on the seventh number on YouTube. Rahul Arora is the DOP of the track, while Ishan Malhotra was responsible for the makeup and Harry Bajwa took care of the hair.

'Ring' released along with other 'Bigg Boss 13' contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana's song 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam'. Composed by Amaal Mallik, the song was crooned by Arijit Singh.