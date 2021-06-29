'Only slim girls work in the industry': 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill on losing weight

During a YouTube live, Shehnaaz shared with her fans that she wants to start working out as that helps one to be fit rather than just be slim.

Ever since she got out of the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, Shehnaaz Gill has been making headlines for her music videos, her weight loss journey and her relationship with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla. On Tuesday (June 29), the actor went live on YouTube to interact with her fans. She spoke about the reasons for her weight loss and also shared her diet routine.

Shehnaaz did her live chat during a shoot and also shared that her team had prepared a script for her but she wanted it to be a candid conversation. The actor also said that the right way to lose extra kilos is to eat consciously.

Shehnaaz said, “My team keeps telling me to stop taking sugar and salt. But all that is bakwas. It’s important to keep a check on the quantity. You soon get into a habit of eating less and that’s the key to shed the extra weight.”

She added, “I have moong for breakfast with tea, and dal, chawal and sabzi for lunch. For dinner, I just have milk.”

Shehnaaz also shared with her fans that she wants to start working out as that helps one to be fit rather than just be slim. When a user told the actor that she looked more pretty during her time in the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ house, a slightly uncomfortable Shehnaaz said that she feels she looked beautiful then and does so even now.

She called her earlier looks as her ‘favourite look’ and added that it won’t be diffucult to go back to it as she would just have to eat a lot. “I can be that Shehnaaz anytime. However, then I won’t get much work. Industry mein patli ladkiyan chalti hai (Only slim girls work in the industry),” she said.

Sharing about her weight loss struggles, Shehnaaz said she has worked extremely hard to reach where she is today and want to achieve more. “I never stopped and worked so hard to get the fame and money I deserved. I have put in a lot of efforts over the years, and now I want only the best for myself.”

Recently, Shehnaaz made headlines after ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared a BTS video of his shoot with the actor. Talking about the photoshoot, she said, ““The shoot is for all you fans who wanted to see my different looks. I really had a great time shooting for Dabboo Ratnani. He is such an experienced photographer and works in perfection. Mazaa aagaya (I had so much fun).”

Shehnaaz concluded her Youtube live on a positive note. She said, “It’s best to love yourself. Only then can you love anyone else.”