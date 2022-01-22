Nia Sharma shares her ‘pole dancing’ video, calls it ‘Maut ka farmaan’

Television actress Nia Sharma can turn head over heels with her jaw-dropping social media posts. The actress often shares videos and photos online. Recently, she posted a video in which she can be seen doing pole dance.

On Friday, Nia took to Instagram and dropped a video in which she can be seen wearing pink attire, doing pole dance. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Who called it ‘Pole dancing’ and not ‘Maut ka Farmaan’ ..it’s like signing your own death warrant. @lipsa893 won’t be responsible for it.”

One of her fans wrote, “Nice pole Dance It is maut ka farmaan For beginners but Pole Dance for you extreme player The Favourite nia sharma.” The secong one mentioned, “Hard working Girl.” The third one mentioned, “Boss ladyy @niasharma90 she is our superstar. Reaching the goal is an important part of her personality all the best Niaa love u.”

Watch video:

The video went viral in no time, the actress has been grabbing a lot of attention for posting this video on social media.

Recently, while speaking to Bollywood Life, Nia opened up on facing trolls on social media. She said, “I don't think it can be possible because we are talking about social media, the very fact we joined it because it is a public platform and you cannot filter the bad or good comments that is very like loser thing! Censorship is not possible on social media and it shouldn't be.”

She further said, “The negative comments are equally welcome, but the shitty comments like they talk about your body or they slut shame you that is a wrong thing. It is for them to understand that you are shaming the people who belong to the same nation and the basic education brings that sense and if they don't the best thing is to block them.”

She stated, “I care a lot, it's not about I don't give a damn attitude. I know that I do such things that don't go down well with people, sometimes it's been blown out of proportion, but that's not my agenda. I don't do things to gain attention. The best part about me and my interviews is that I just try to be honest, I confess a lot because I feel if someone is giving me their time I should respect it by not lying, and in that emotion, I do speak a lot and I feel, oh I should have said this or that.”