Nia Sharma makes head turn in gorgeous white dress at ITA Awards 2022- See pics

Nia Sharma is a true fashionista, she often shares her beautiful pictures in gorgeous outfits on social media. The actress sure knows how to stun her fans with her style statement.

On Monday, Nia Sharma dropped her pictures in a white gown that she wore at ITA Awards 2022. The actress was looking gorgeous in her photos. Her pictures are being loved by her fans as they have been dropping hearts under the post.

Take a look:

Last month, Nia had shared a throwback video flaunting her pole dancing skills. As a caption to her clip, she wrote, "I miss the pole .. those bruised knees and thighs…..the excruciating body ache ! Still ready for all of it again". The video soon went viral on the photo and social media platform with people dropping hearts and fiery emojis in the comments section.

Nia can be seen spinning all around the pole and it proved to be costly for one netizen who shared his pain in the comments section as he replied that his head is also spinning seeing the video, He wrote, 'Sir ghum gaya mera", adding a tears of joy emoji. Another fan wrote, "You chose the perfect song" as Nia had put the Oscar-winning track 'Skyfall' in the background to her reel. The James Bond theme song has bee sung by famous English singer and songwriter Adele.

Nia has always been vocal about her thoughts from the beginning. She always speaks her heart, no matter what. Earlier, Nia Sharma talked about her friends questioning her choice of lipsticks to making ‘naked’ public appearances. Reportedly in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Nia shared, “I was told, ‘Why do you use these weird lipsticks? It doesn’t look good. After all, you are from TV.’ Sharma further added how her bold avatar is recognised by her fellow fraternity members, “Why do you walk naked in award functions? I have said naked in English, but I was told this in Hindi, and by my only friends.”