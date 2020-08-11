'Nasty comments helped me to hit the gym': 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' actor Deepika Singh on being body shamed post pregnancy

Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Deepika Singh Goyal recently opened up about facing the wrath of the netizens by getting trolled and body shamed. And why? Because she shared a photo of herself after giving birth to her son Soham and weighed 75 kgs. As per reports in BollywoodLife, Deepika told an entertainment portal how she used those negative comments as a motivation to hit the gym and shed those extra kilos she gained during pregnancy.

The actor stated, "I have been trolled a lot on social media especially for my weight gain. After giving birth to my son Soham I was 73 kgs and I had randomly shared a picture of mine without thinking much and it was my birthday, they started writing nasty stuff about me. They did not even think twice that it was my birthday. They started saying 'you are such a big actress, you should have waited', 'now you won't get any role', 'nobody will take her in a lead role', 'look at her how bad she is looking'."

Deepika further shared, "But I took all these negative comments very seriously and that actually helped me to go to the gym regularly. It didn't matter, if I didn't sleep in the night, I regularly went to the gym. I took screenshots of all those comments and kept them as a wallpaper on my phone. Whenever I felt lazy these nasty comments helped me to hit the gym. I did cardio a lot and did cycling. I started enjoying working out and I started watching my diet as well. Ultimately, I proved them (the trolls) wrong."